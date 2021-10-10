SLOPPY - Jane E.Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 2, 2021. Devoted mother of Harold Sloppy, Virginia McGee, Clifford Sloppy and the late Thomas Sloppy; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately for the family at a later date. Interment Old Bradford Church Cemetery in Woodland, PA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Online condolences at