Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane E. Sloppy
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SLOPPY - Jane E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 2, 2021. Devoted mother of Harold Sloppy, Virginia McGee, Clifford Sloppy and the late Thomas Sloppy; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately for the family at a later date. Interment Old Bradford Church Cemetery in Woodland, PA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Online condolences at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.