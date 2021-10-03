SOLURI - Jane E. (nee Gillespie)

September 9, 2021. Daughter of Grant and Bertha Gillespie; sister to the late Daniel, William, Helen, and Marian. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Soluri. Loving mother of Michael R. (Loralee) Soluri, Nancy Jane (Rodney) Coots, and Constance R. (Anthony) LaLumia. Cherished Nonnie to Nicole Jane (Timothy) Kunz, Patrick Soluri, Andre Soluri (their mother Judite Dos Santos) and Gabriel Soluri, Jaime Shilen and Anthony (Kylie) LaLumia. Devoted great-nonnie to Justin and Maryssa Jane Telesco and Christian and Noelle Kunz-Miller, Charles and Thomas Shilen, Savannah, Abbigale and Reese Coots, Zachary, Ellie Jane and Liam LaLumia. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mrs. Soluri attended the University of Nebraska. She had been an active volunteer of The American Red Cross for almost 40 years and received the Clara Barton award for Meritorious service in 2011. Other activities include volunteering for the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in Tonawanda, where she was a longtime parishioner. She was a member of the Excelsior Mother's Club, Swift Water Reading Club, Friends of The Tonawanda Library, and Kibler Bible Study Group. Upon her passing, Mrs. Soluri made the final gift of donation of her body to the UB Foundation Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Celebration to honor her Life will be held at a future date to be announced by the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.