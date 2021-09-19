SZEWCZYK - Jane

Beautiful, fun-loving, and courageous, Jane Marie Szewczyk breathed her last at the age of 99 on September 9, 2021, after a short illness. Born to Maryanna Goca and Ignacy Tworkowski, she was married to Andrew Peter Szewczyk for 68 years until his death at the age of 95. She was a loving mother to their three children; Judith Hardesty (James), the late Andrew, III (Alison), and Nancy Jane Delvin (Barry). Her last years were spent in the Finger Lakes region, where she greeted many with her famously sweet smile. Jane is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and their progeny. She will be especially missed by her faithfully devoted nephew, Charles Czarnecki (Jan) and niece, Mary Ann Barone (Joe).







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.