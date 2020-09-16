BORDNER - Jane T.
(nee Venditti)
Of Alden, NY, on September 13, 2020. Loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 86. Jane was born November 9, 1933, in Sloan, NY. Married her high school sweet heart, George Bordner, and raised their family in Clarence. She had a flair for entertaining and cooking especially her shrimp fried rice and sweet rolls. After her children were raised she found her true passion in real estate. During her time in real estate, she accumulated many awards and achievements, including, membership in the Charles S. Hunt Founders Club, WNY top sales agent, Executive Club Award, and many others. She retired from real estate in 2013 to enjoy her family. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years; cherished children, Faye (George) Brown, Cathy (Doug) Welton, Barb (David) Armon and their son the late Georgie Bordner; loving grandmother of Brittany (Jeff) Bartone, George and Brooke Brown, Sara Jane (Ashley) Miller, DJ (Courtney) Welton, Hanna Welton; Tricia, Ryan and Natalie Armon; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Rosemarie Roaldi, Elizabeth Roaldi, Elvira Salvadore, Frank (Lucy) Venditti, Augustine (Roxie) Venditti; the late Anthony and Louis Venditti; and many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Saturday from 9:30-11 AM, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, at 11:30 AM. As you attend please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft. separation are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.