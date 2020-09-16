Menu
Jane T. BORDNER
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1933
DIED
September 13, 2020
BORDNER - Jane T.
(nee Venditti)
Of Alden, NY, on September 13, 2020. Loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 86. Jane was born November 9, 1933, in Sloan, NY. Married her high school sweet heart, George Bordner, and raised their family in Clarence. She had a flair for entertaining and cooking especially her shrimp fried rice and sweet rolls. After her children were raised she found her true passion in real estate. During her time in real estate, she accumulated many awards and achievements, including, membership in the Charles S. Hunt Founders Club, WNY top sales agent, Executive Club Award, and many others. She retired from real estate in 2013 to enjoy her family. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years; cherished children, Faye (George) Brown, Cathy (Doug) Welton, Barb (David) Armon and their son the late Georgie Bordner; loving grandmother of Brittany (Jeff) Bartone, George and Brooke Brown, Sara Jane (Ashley) Miller, DJ (Courtney) Welton, Hanna Welton; Tricia, Ryan and Natalie Armon; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Rosemarie Roaldi, Elizabeth Roaldi, Elvira Salvadore, Frank (Lucy) Venditti, Augustine (Roxie) Venditti; the late Anthony and Louis Venditti; and many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Saturday from 9:30-11 AM, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, at 11:30 AM. As you attend please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft. separation are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Sep
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. John's RC Church
, Alden, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
So very sorry for the loss of your Mother. Keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Robin & Lee Harrison
Friend
September 15, 2020
Mom you were the greatest treasure in our family. Rest In Peace our sweet angel
Faye Brown
Daughter
September 15, 2020
So many warm memories of time spent with Jane. Always welcoming, she made me feel as I was part of the family. Recalling all the wonderful food, honest opinions and laughter that was shared at the Bordner household. You will be missed♥
Peggy (Duffy) West
Friend
September 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Our thoughts are with you. Love The Armon Family
Jan Armon
Family
September 15, 2020
Love you so very much Mom
Barbie Armon
Daughter
September 15, 2020
We will all miss a very special woman who we were blessed to have in our lives. Just being in your presence brought me warmth and security. And for sure made me a better person. Your work is done, may you rest in peace.
Laura Montante
Friend
September 15, 2020