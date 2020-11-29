LeBLANC - Janelle A.
November 22, 2020 of Lackawanna, NY; beloved daughter of Norman and Gloria LeBlanc; dearest triplet sister of Noelle (Jack) Rennolds and Justin A. (Susan) LeBlanc; dear niece of Steven and the late Gale LeBlanc; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.