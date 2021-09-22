BAILEY - Janet C. (nee Holt)
June 23, 1941 to September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Bailey; loving mother of Amy Bailey Hayward, Todd (Patricia) Bailey, Laurie Bailey Vega and Megan Bailey Alverio; devoted grandmother of Quinn and Kiernan Hayward, Ryan and Courtney Bailey, Ashley Padilla and Joshua Vega, Stephen and Callie Alverio and the late Bailey Collis; great-grandmother of Samuel Padilla. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service, Saturday afternoon, September 25th, at 3 o'clock, in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SPCA Serving Erie County or by purchasing a Memorial Tree through Beach-Tuyn's website. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Mrs. Bailey will be profoundly missed. Please share condolences online at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.