Janet C. BAILEY
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
BAILEY - Janet C. (nee Holt)
June 23, 1941 to September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Bailey; loving mother of Amy Bailey Hayward, Todd (Patricia) Bailey, Laurie Bailey Vega and Megan Bailey Alverio; devoted grandmother of Quinn and Kiernan Hayward, Ryan and Courtney Bailey, Ashley Padilla and Joshua Vega, Stephen and Callie Alverio and the late Bailey Collis; great-grandmother of Samuel Padilla. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service, Saturday afternoon, September 25th, at 3 o'clock, in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SPCA Serving Erie County or by purchasing a Memorial Tree through Beach-Tuyn's website. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Mrs. Bailey will be profoundly missed. Please share condolences online at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Clarence Fillmore Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
