BALDWIN - Janet (nee Rettman)
Age 77, of Springville, NY passed away on October 5, 2020. Friends may call on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.