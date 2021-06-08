CARVER - Janet M. (nee Mang)
Of Kenmore, NY, June 6, 2021. Wife of 58 years to the late John C. Carver; dear mother of John (Mary Ellen), Barbara (Joseph) Marino, Yvonne (Kenneth) Bartolotta, Elizabeth (Donald) Witucki, Daniel (Virginia) Carver, Maureen Carver, Lorraine (Christopher) Haun and Russell (Lisa) Carver; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Louis (Theresa) Mang, late Edward (late Juanita), late Charles (Doris), late Doris (late Richard) Brown, late Michael and late Mary Ann (Wilfred) Barcik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's RC Church, Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please meet at Church. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.