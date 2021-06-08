Menu
Janet M. CARVER
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CARVER - Janet M. (nee Mang)
Of Kenmore, NY, June 6, 2021. Wife of 58 years to the late John C. Carver; dear mother of John (Mary Ellen), Barbara (Joseph) Marino, Yvonne (Kenneth) Bartolotta, Elizabeth (Donald) Witucki, Daniel (Virginia) Carver, Maureen Carver, Lorraine (Christopher) Haun and Russell (Lisa) Carver; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Louis (Theresa) Mang, late Edward (late Juanita), late Charles (Doris), late Doris (late Richard) Brown, late Michael and late Mary Ann (Wilfred) Barcik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's RC Church, Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please meet at Church. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Such a good lady from a good family
victor gnozzo
Friend
June 9, 2021
JANET ALWAYS GREETED ME WITH JOY AND ENTHUSIASM AT FAMILY GATHERINGS NEXT DOOR. SHE WILL BE MISSED.
JOAN PRICE
Friend
June 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue Scheider
Friend
June 8, 2021
RIP sweet Aunt Janet. We'll always remember her smile, kindness and concern for other people. She was a beautiful soul who will be truly missed.
Ed and Maria Mang
Family
June 8, 2021
