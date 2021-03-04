Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet M. CHMIEL
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
CHMIEL - Janet M. (nee Wolpa)
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Chmiel; dearest mother of Joseph W. Chmiel and Jacqueline A. (Patrick D.) McKillen; grandmother of Courtney D. (Andrew) Holmes and Chelsea L. McKillen; great-grandmother of Raegan and A.J.; sister of Michael Wolpa, Sharon (Nick) Cooper, William Wolpa, Vicki Addley and the late Jacqueline and Jeff Wolpa; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM (face masks are required). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
7:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to the Chmiel family.
Shelly Rogalski
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results