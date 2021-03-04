CHMIEL - Janet M. (nee Wolpa)
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Chmiel; dearest mother of Joseph W. Chmiel and Jacqueline A. (Patrick D.) McKillen; grandmother of Courtney D. (Andrew) Holmes and Chelsea L. McKillen; great-grandmother of Raegan and A.J.; sister of Michael Wolpa, Sharon (Nick) Cooper, William Wolpa, Vicki Addley and the late Jacqueline and Jeff Wolpa; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM (face masks are required). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.