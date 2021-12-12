Menu
Janet F. CLABEAUX
CLABEAUX - Janet F.
Age 85, December 8, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late James R. Clabeaux Sr.; devoted mother of James Jr. (Colin) Clabeaux, Michael (Cynthia) Clabeaux and Darleen (late Peter) Cornejo; adored grandmother of Diana Cornejo, Laura (Michael) Lester, Peter Cornejo III and two great-granddaughters Mackenzie and Audrey; sister of Roger, and the late Edward (Betty) Williams; dear cousin of Carol (Russell) Andolina; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am. Janet enjoyed card playing, camping, pets and family get togethers. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


December 8, 2021
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
