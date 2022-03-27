Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet A. COLEMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
COLEMAN - Janet A.
Of Kenmore NY, March 23, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Loretta and Frederick Clark. Dear sister of Donna (Gary) Segal of Long Island, NY. Loving Aunt of Lori Segal and Jill (Douglas) Jellison. Friends may call Monday, March 28, 10 AM -12 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.