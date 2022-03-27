COLEMAN - Janet A.
Of Kenmore NY, March 23, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Loretta and Frederick Clark. Dear sister of Donna (Gary) Segal of Long Island, NY. Loving Aunt of Lori Segal and Jill (Douglas) Jellison. Friends may call Monday, March 28, 10 AM -12 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.