DOMBKOWSKI - Janet E. (nee Hamilton)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September
18, 2020. Beloved wife
of Richard A. Dombkowski; devoted
mother of Sara (Paul)
Wilmes, Richard (Carly) Dombkowski and Laura (Michael) Fraser; cherished grandmother of Marquel Jr., Simone, Julia, Vivien, Alexander, Chloe and Abigail; loving daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Hamilton; dear sister of Sandra (Clark) McKenzie, Wallace (Marie) Hamilton and the late James Hamilton; fond sister-in-law of Gloria (Ray) Felckowski; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and
friends. Family, friends, and others who's lives Janet touched are invited to visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter. Due to NYS guidelines, 33 % occupancy will be observed. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.