Janet E. FLANDERS
FLANDERS - Janet E.
(nee Bauer)
October 16, 2020, age 87. Beloved mother of Thomas W. Neilsen; grandmother of Eric Neilsen; daughter of the late Harry and Matilda Bauer; dear sister of Mary Alice Bauer, David Bauer, Geraldine Seibold, Gloria White and the late Roman Bauer, Regina Braunscheidle and Ralph Bauer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
