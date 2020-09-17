ENGEL - Janet "Nan"
(nee Todd)
Formerly of Elma, NY, September 13, 2020. Wife of the late David Engel; mother of Kathy (Larry) Roland and David (Cathy) Engel; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of four. The family will receive friends Friday 6-8 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Memorials to the Aurora Adult Day Care Services, 101 King St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
