Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet H. FEDOR
FEDOR - Janet H. (nee Bailey)
March 23, 2021, age 88, of Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of Leo R. Fedor, Jr.; loving mother of Susan T. Stiffler and David M. Fedor (Perry Pindale); dear grandmother of Faye M. Stiffler and Leo T. Stiffler; loving sister of David (Jacqueline) Bailey; loving aunt of Erika (Rene) Deschenes and sister-in-law of Kermeth Dessert. Janet was accomplished in ballroom dancing. She was a graduate of University College, London and earned a MS degree in psychology from Indiana University. She was an active member of Amherst and Buffalo Figure Skating Clubs. She was a past president of the UB Women's Club and past president, treasurer and member of the Board of the Weavers' Guild of Buffalo. She was a prize-winning weaver and gave numerous workshops. Janet was an avid camper and kayaker. She most enjoyed camping at Acadia National Park (Blackwoods), Shenandoah National Park (Loft Mountain) and Janes Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Favorite kayaking was in the Western Bay off Mount Desert Island, ME. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dr. Fedor, my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your wife, Janet. My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family during this difficult period.
Carol Nichy
April 4, 2021
Dr. Fedor - I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved wife. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Kris
Kris Jordan
March 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results