FEDOR - Janet H. (nee Bailey)

March 23, 2021, age 88, of Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of Leo R. Fedor, Jr.; loving mother of Susan T. Stiffler and David M. Fedor (Perry Pindale); dear grandmother of Faye M. Stiffler and Leo T. Stiffler; loving sister of David (Jacqueline) Bailey; loving aunt of Erika (Rene) Deschenes and sister-in-law of Kermeth Dessert. Janet was accomplished in ballroom dancing. She was a graduate of University College, London and earned a MS degree in psychology from Indiana University. She was an active member of Amherst and Buffalo Figure Skating Clubs. She was a past president of the UB Women's Club and past president, treasurer and member of the Board of the Weavers' Guild of Buffalo. She was a prize-winning weaver and gave numerous workshops. Janet was an avid camper and kayaker. She most enjoyed camping at Acadia National Park (Blackwoods), Shenandoah National Park (Loft Mountain) and Janes Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Favorite kayaking was in the Western Bay off Mount Desert Island, ME. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2021.