- Janet G.

(nee Liebler)

September 25, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John H. Stenger; devoted mother of David (Ann) Stenger, Susan Stenger (Paul Smith-Bodden), Cynthia Stenger (David Macemon), Mitchell Stenger (Lisa Mancuso), Amy (Richard) Milbrand and Gary Stenger; loving grandmother of Alison and Andrew Milbrand and Jonathan (Megan) Macemon; daughter of the late Raymond J. Liebler and Janet (nee Brock) Thompson; dear sister of the late Lois R. Paradowski; sister-in-law of Joseph J. Stenger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville 14221 (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church (Main & Lamarck), Snyder. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janet's name to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy or Hospice Buffalo. Condolence cards may be sent to the family c/o AMIGONE Amherst Chapel.





