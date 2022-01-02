GIOVINO - Janet M.
(nee Thomas)
Of Buffalo, NY, December 25, 2021.Loving companion of Peter A. Juliano; beloved mother of Mary Oddo, Anne Mahony, Cathy (Jim) Gugliuzza, Peter T. Juliana and Sue (Tony) Hackbush-Thomas; cherished grandma of Gina and the late Joey Oddo, Carlie Mahony, James and Laura Gugliuzza, Melissa (Fouad Raad), Claire and Matthew Hackbush; dear sister of the late Patricia Athans; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, at 11 AM. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.