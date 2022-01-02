Menu
Janet M. GIOVINO
Of Buffalo, NY, December 25, 2021.Loving companion of Peter A. Juliano; beloved mother of Mary Oddo, Anne Mahony, Cathy (Jim) Gugliuzza, Peter T. Juliana and Sue (Tony) Hackbush-Thomas; cherished grandma of Gina and the late Joey Oddo, Carlie Mahony, James and Laura Gugliuzza, Melissa (Fouad Raad), Claire and Matthew Hackbush; dear sister of the late Patricia Athans; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, at 11 AM. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter. Online condolences may be offered at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish
157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY
