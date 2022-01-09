Menu
Janet R. HERON
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HERON - Janet R.
(nee Rountree)
January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John A. Heron. Loving mother of Jennifer (Michael) Eldridge and the late John W. Heron. Cherished Nana of Jacob (Emily) Eldridge, Alexa (fiancé Anthony Luk) Eldridge and Tyler Eldridge. Dear sister of the late Gwenn
(James) Barry. Aunt of Steven (Bettina) Barry, Mark (Debbie) Barry and David Barry. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. If donations are desired, they may be made in Janet's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share condolences for the family at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
