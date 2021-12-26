Menu
Janet D. HICKS
ABOUT
Park School of Buffalo
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
HICKS - Janet D. (nee Jarvis)
December 19, 2021; beloved wife of Thomas R. Hicks, Sr.; dearest mother of Thomas Jr. (Megan) Hicks and Melissa (DeMar McClain) Hicks; devoted grandmother of Emily Hicks. The family will be present Wednesday, December 29th, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive where a Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Park School of Buffalo. Janet was a retiree of the Lockport School System. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
29
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Journey well Jan...
Becky Davis
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My son was in Jan´s first class as a new teacher. And we were lucky enough to have her for 1st and 2nd grade. I volunteered to help her a few hours a week and we became friends. She was a great teacher who loved her students and made lasting impressions on all of us!
Kathy Crissy
Friend
December 29, 2021
To Jan´s family...I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Jan. I worked with Jan at John Pound Elementary School and in other district activities. Jan was also pleasant, hard working, and loved her students. May she Rest In Peace. With deepest sympathy to all of you, Michelle T. Bradley
Michelle T. Bradley
Work
December 27, 2021
