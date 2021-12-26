HICKS - Janet D. (nee Jarvis)
December 19, 2021; beloved wife of Thomas R. Hicks, Sr.; dearest mother of Thomas Jr. (Megan) Hicks and Melissa (DeMar McClain) Hicks; devoted grandmother of Emily Hicks. The family will be present Wednesday, December 29th, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive where a Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Park School of Buffalo. Janet was a retiree of the Lockport School System. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.