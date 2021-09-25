Mrs. Holser was my Spanish teacher at Oakwood High School. She was an amazing teacher who showed she truly cared about her students. She shared her guidance and her wisdom. She always had a great story to tell. Years after leaving high school, she found me, myself now an educator. She had heard I was in education and just wanted to stop by to say how proud she was of me. It was a completly random visit, but it is a day I think about often and will never forget. She was a very special lady and a remarkable educator.

Cody Tunstall Student September 27, 2021