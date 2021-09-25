Menu
Janet Savanyu HOLSER
Kenmore East High School
Bailey & Foster Funeral Home
207 South Magnolia St.
Palestine, TX
HOLSER - Janet Savanyu
Funeral Mass for Janet Savanyu Holser, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Jonathan Frels presiding. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to BAILEY & FOSTER FUNERAL HOME. Janet Savanyu Holser age 75 of Palestine passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born September 24, 1945 in Buffalo, New York. She graduated from Kenmore East High School, earned her bachelor's degree from University at Buffalo and her master's degree from Texas Wesleyan University. She was extremely generous with her time and talents, including volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and store. A tireless and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Janet was a gifted and passionate teacher for forty years- of Spanish to thousands of students in schools in Oakwood, Frankston and La Poynor, and of her Catholic faith to her church community. She loved reading, tending to her vegetable garden, bridge and games of all sorts, cross-stitching, and crafts. We all will miss the brightness and love she brought to all of our days. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul R. Holser of Palestine, sons, Paul R. Holser, Jr.and spouse Robin Gates of McKinney, Peter Holser and spouse Michelle Nicole Evans of Austin, sisters, Karen Savanyu of Java Center, New York, Jean Savanyu of New York, New York, Ellen Barker of Middleport, New York, brothers, David Savanyu, of Richmond, Virginia, Gary Savanyu of Celina, and granddaughter Meredith Holser of Plano. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry or store at St. Vincent de Paul, 503 N. Queen St., Palestine, TX. 75801. To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Rosary
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
TX
Sep
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
TX
Bailey & Foster Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Paul,
Please accept my deepest condolences on the death of your mother. May you find comfort in your memories.
Sincerely, Linda Villarreal
Linda Villarreal
September 29, 2021
Mrs. Holser was my Spanish teacher at Oakwood High School. She was an amazing teacher who showed she truly cared about her students. She shared her guidance and her wisdom. She always had a great story to tell. Years after leaving high school, she found me, myself now an educator. She had heard I was in education and just wanted to stop by to say how proud she was of me. It was a completly random visit, but it is a day I think about often and will never forget. She was a very special lady and a remarkable educator.
Cody Tunstall
Student
September 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to Paul and the whole family.
Dan & Linda Bochsler
September 26, 2021
Dear Paul and family. I am so sorry to hear about Janet's passing. May God 's strength give you peace. May Janet's memories live on in your hearts forever.
Lori (Savanyu) Scaminace
Family
September 26, 2021
Thinking of you and praying for your family. So sorry for your loss.
Lacey & Colin Gates
September 26, 2021
Paul and family, So sorry to hear of Janet's passing.
She will be missed. My prayer are with you and your family at this time
Cheryl Space
Family
September 26, 2021
You will be greatly missed by all.We know you will be watching over everyone.
Sharon Tryanowski
Family
September 25, 2021
Paul and family, So sad to hear of Janet's passing. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
linda space-wood
Family
September 25, 2021
Dave, so sorry for your loss! Your sister sounded like a great person! Hope all else goes well for you! All my best!
RALPH Kurland
Friend
September 24, 2021
I knew Janet when we were in Repubican Club together. What a whirlwind of energy and knowledge, our team won the Anderson County Literacy spelling bee one year. She had a beautiful smile and a graciousness
about her. I have not seen her for a while but was immediately reminder of my time knowing her. I am very sorry for your loss.
Sheridan Wendele
Friend
September 23, 2021
I loved spending time with Janet at Sports Camp. She was always so upbeat and positive. She always had good things to say about other people, and I loved that she was able to meet and socialize with my mother the year my mother came to camp. Janet will be sorely missed.
Sharon Caine
Friend
September 23, 2021
