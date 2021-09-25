HOLSER - Janet Savanyu
Funeral Mass for Janet Savanyu Holser, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Jonathan Frels presiding. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to BAILEY & FOSTER FUNERAL HOME. Janet Savanyu Holser age 75 of Palestine passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born September 24, 1945 in Buffalo, New York. She graduated from Kenmore East High School, earned her bachelor's degree from University at Buffalo and her master's degree from Texas Wesleyan University. She was extremely generous with her time and talents, including volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and store. A tireless and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Janet was a gifted and passionate teacher for forty years- of Spanish to thousands of students in schools in Oakwood, Frankston and La Poynor, and of her Catholic faith to her church community. She loved reading, tending to her vegetable garden, bridge and games of all sorts, cross-stitching, and crafts. We all will miss the brightness and love she brought to all of our days. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul R. Holser of Palestine, sons, Paul R. Holser, Jr.and spouse Robin Gates of McKinney, Peter Holser and spouse Michelle Nicole Evans of Austin, sisters, Karen Savanyu of Java Center, New York, Jean Savanyu of New York, New York, Ellen Barker of Middleport, New York, brothers, David Savanyu, of Richmond, Virginia, Gary Savanyu of Celina, and granddaughter Meredith Holser of Plano. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry or store at St. Vincent de Paul, 503 N. Queen St., Palestine, TX. 75801. To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2021.