Janet HOTHOW
HOTHOW - Janet
Died on August 29, 2020, at age 74 in Monterey Bay California. Predeceased by her parents William and Rita Hothow; survived by her sister Eileen Hothow and brother William Hothow, nieces and cousins. Janet attended St. Batholomew's Elementary School, Kenmore East High School, and ultimately after relocating to California she completed a B.S. with The College of Notre Dame, Magna Cum Laude. She remained in California until her death. She was cremated and upon her wishes her ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean. A Mass will be offered for the repose of her soul on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, New York 14150.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
