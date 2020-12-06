FERRAINA - Janet I.
(nee Strassel)
December 3, 2020, age 83, beloved wife of 58 years to John Ferraina; devoted mother of Ellie Ferraina, Gina Warthling and Maria Ferraina-Breil; loving grandmother of Jenna, John, Jessica, Carly Irene, Oliver and the late Ana; dear sister of Ann Richter, Mary (Leonard) Klino and the late Edward Strassel; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 9:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul R.C. Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment will be private. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Buffalo, 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.