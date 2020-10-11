Menu
Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Loving mother of Patricia "Patti" Coppola-Iman; and son, Larry Coppola; grandmother of David Iman, Tom Coppola, Annemarie Croce and Stephanie Coppola; dear sister of Orrah Wicks; and survived by nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Janet's Life will be held privately in the future. You are cordially invited to share a memory and/or sign the online guestbook at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
