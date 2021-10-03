LUFF - Janet
Of Lockport and Amherst, passed away September 30, 2021, under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Born February 8, 1949, in Lockport, she was the daughter of Michael and Anna (Girosky) Tisack. She graduated from SUNY Brockport with her teaching degree. Janet was a teacher working for the Lockport City School District teaching at George Southard Elementary for 19 years and North Park Middle School for 14 years. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Chi Chapter and the George Southard PTA serving as president for both. Janet enjoyed traveling, reading, history, and doing cross stitch. Friends know Janet as authentic, genuine, and unique; true to her nature and conscience. Her moral compass, strong values, and Catholic faith gave her an unerring sense of what is right and wrong. Always treating people with a generosity of spirit and respect. Her friends will miss her sense of humor and all around goodness. She was loved and appreciated more than she knew. Rest in peace, Janet, you made your parents proud. Janet is survived by her husband William "Bill" Luff; sister Marian (late William) Gebera; and nephew Jeffrey Madden. Besides her parents Janet was also predeceased by her sister Ann Marie Tisack. Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Wednesday, October 6th, at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.