Janet M. CHATLEY
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1928
DIED
September 8, 2020
CHATLEY - Janet M.
(nee Jennings)
September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William R. Chatley; cherished mother of Linda (Salvatore Sacco) Critelli; loving companion of Danard Petit; dear sister of the late Helen Spero; mother-in-law of the late Anthony Critelli; great-niece of the famed baseball Hall of Famer, Hughie Jennings. Janet worked as a waitress at the former MacDoels Restaurant in downtown Buffalo, Hengerer's Tea Room, and several other area restaurants and continued to work into her late eighties. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas and New York City with her daughter, day trips to the Southern Tier and reading mystery books. Donations may be made in her memory to the Buffalo and Erie County SPCA. A Graveside Service will be held at Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery, 1 Veit Rd., Hamburg, NY, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, Hamburg. Condolences may be shared at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery
1 Veit Road, Hamburg, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
