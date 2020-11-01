CHIODO - Janet M. (nee Klepp)
Of Lackawanna, NY, October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Chiodo; loving mother of Michael (Paula), Paul (Lori), Chris (Debbie), and the late Samuel Chiodo II; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; dearest mother-in-law of Claudia Chiodo; dear sister of the late Raymond (late Arlene) Klepp, late James (Johanna) Klepp, and late Dorothy (late Edward) Sell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Wednesday morning at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.