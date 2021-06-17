Menu
Janet "Boots" MASCIA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MASCIA - Janet "Boots"
(nee Croft)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Mascia; loving daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy Croft; dear sister of Carol (Russell) Riggio; cherished aunt of Maryanne (David) Kerchoff, Lisa (Tony) Pizzuti, Russell Riggio, and Louis (Michelle) Riggio; also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Lisa, Russ, and Louie, Bootie was so devoted to you three. You must be missing her terribly. Bootsie was one of the flower girls at my parents´ wedding. And I remember going to her wedding when I was maybe 12 or so. Bootsie was always animated and could tell a good story. She was the life of the party. The last time I saw her and your mom was at a family reunion...or maybe at Betty Croft´s funeral. And now I wish I had asked her more questions about the family, about the farm in Cayuga, and about the migration to Buffalo. Your grandpa and grandma (Louis and Dorothy) were favorites of my parents, and they would tell us stories about you three when they visited. You were loved by many people when you entered this world! My sincere sympathy on the loss of Bootsie, Jack Croft´s daughter, Debbie Beis
Debbie Beis
Family
June 19, 2021
The passing for Boots is very sad news for all who knew her. She was just a great sole. Oh so proud of her niece, nephews and family members as they were always the topic of conversation. A fantastic wife to Vinny for nearly 56 yrs. Hold her in your heart all...she was a beauty!
Tom Martin
Friend
June 17, 2021
