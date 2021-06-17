MASCIA - Janet "Boots"
(nee Croft)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Mascia; loving daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy Croft; dear sister of Carol (Russell) Riggio; cherished aunt of Maryanne (David) Kerchoff, Lisa (Tony) Pizzuti, Russell Riggio, and Louis (Michelle) Riggio; also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2021.