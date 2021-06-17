Dear Lisa, Russ, and Louie, Bootie was so devoted to you three. You must be missing her terribly. Bootsie was one of the flower girls at my parents´ wedding. And I remember going to her wedding when I was maybe 12 or so. Bootsie was always animated and could tell a good story. She was the life of the party. The last time I saw her and your mom was at a family reunion...or maybe at Betty Croft´s funeral. And now I wish I had asked her more questions about the family, about the farm in Cayuga, and about the migration to Buffalo. Your grandpa and grandma (Louis and Dorothy) were favorites of my parents, and they would tell us stories about you three when they visited. You were loved by many people when you entered this world! My sincere sympathy on the loss of Bootsie, Jack Croft´s daughter, Debbie Beis

Debbie Beis Family June 19, 2021