MILLER - Janet M. (nee Hillyard)
Of Depew, NY, March 25, 2022. Beloved mother of Carl (Tori Przybyl); dearest grandmother of Aliyah Ann Miller and Layla Pitz; loving daughter of Peggy (late Robert) Hillyard; sister of Ron Hillyard, Tim (Michelle) Hillyard, Nancy (Tom) Monkelban and Terry Hillyard; also survived by nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Thursday morning at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.