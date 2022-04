STRATTON - Janet A.

March 21, 2021, of Angola NY, beloved wife of the late Ronald L. Stratton; dear mother of Eric (Tammy) Stratton and Megan (Richard) Kester; sister of Pamela (late Doug) Schaedel, Emily (Brian) Goulet and the late Norman P. Olin; survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will held at the Angola Wesleyan Church Friday 11 AM, please assemble at the Church. Arrangements by the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.