VanAlSTINE - Janet C.
(nee Hearl)
Of Kenmore, NY, December 30, 2021. Wife of the late Ernest C. VanAlstine; dear mother of Scott (Cathleen), Keith (Karen), Christopher VanAlstine and the late Dale VanAlstine; loving grandmother of Meghan, Rachel, Sarah, and Jacob VanAlstine, Desiree (Matthew) Kayko, Jennifer (Trevor) Horton, Scott Jr. (Jessica), Leah VanAlstine, Hunter (Katelynn) Jacob, Ethan (Christine) Jacob, Christopher II, VanAlstine and eleven great-grandchildren. Sister of Diane (Tom) Gaiser, Donna (late Robert) Drum; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday (January 4th), 2-5 PM, when Funeral Service will commence. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions to SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., W. Seneca, NY 14224 are preferred. Condolences may be sent online to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.