Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet C. VanALSTINE
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
VanAlSTINE - Janet C.
(nee Hearl)
Of Kenmore, NY, December 30, 2021. Wife of the late Ernest C. VanAlstine; dear mother of Scott (Cathleen), Keith (Karen), Christopher VanAlstine and the late Dale VanAlstine; loving grandmother of Meghan, Rachel, Sarah, and Jacob VanAlstine, Desiree (Matthew) Kayko, Jennifer (Trevor) Horton, Scott Jr. (Jessica), Leah VanAlstine, Hunter (Katelynn) Jacob, Ethan (Christine) Jacob, Christopher II, VanAlstine and eleven great-grandchildren. Sister of Diane (Tom) Gaiser, Donna (late Robert) Drum; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday (January 4th), 2-5 PM, when Funeral Service will commence. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions to SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., W. Seneca, NY 14224 are preferred. Condolences may be sent online to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Scott and Cathy , please accept our Deepest Sympathy at the loss of your Mother . May God Bless you and give you peace and comfort is our fervent prayer. With all of God's-LOIS & JACK
Lois and John { JACK } NOCERA
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results