VOGLMAYR - Janet L.
(nee Redden)
June 25, 2021, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Conrad Voglmayr; loving mother of Christopher (Mary) Voglmayr, Laura (Sherwood) Selling, and James (Jill) Voglmayr; cherished grandmother of Eric (Wendy) Voglmayr, Amanda (CK) Hellebush, Sarah (Nancy) Seiwell, Matthew Selling, Steven Voglmayr, Eric Hammerschmidt and Tara Hammerschmidt; adored great-grandmother of Teagan. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.