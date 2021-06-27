Menu
Janet L. VOGLMAYR
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
VOGLMAYR - Janet L.
(nee Redden)
June 25, 2021, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Conrad Voglmayr; loving mother of Christopher (Mary) Voglmayr, Laura (Sherwood) Selling, and James (Jill) Voglmayr; cherished grandmother of Eric (Wendy) Voglmayr, Amanda (CK) Hellebush, Sarah (Nancy) Seiwell, Matthew Selling, Steven Voglmayr, Eric Hammerschmidt and Tara Hammerschmidt; adored great-grandmother of Teagan. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org. Share memories and condolences on Janet's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and prayers to Janet´s family at this time of loss. Her smile, kindness, welcoming voice and endless acts of kindness to all who were part of the Canisius High School will always be remembered. She even rivaled St. Alphonsus as the best "doorkeeper" of a jesuit community. I have remembered Janet at Mass.
Fr. Fred Betti SJ
Friend
June 29, 2021
Thank you Janet for being there for others during your time on this earth. It was a joy to be with you. Rest In Peace. AMDG
Ronald Ahrens
Family
June 27, 2021
