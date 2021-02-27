VULLO - Janet M.
February 24, 2021. Wife of the late Joseph Vullo; survived by her children Wendi (Timothy) Pencille, Judi (Thomas) Gewand, and Michael Vullo; also six grandchildren and dear friend Leslie Finley, known as Jan's third daughter. Relatives and friends may call Monday, March 1st from 4-8 PM in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Graveside services will be in the Western New York National Cemetery, Pembroke at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Save A Pet of Niagara County, PO Box 114, Newfane, NY 14108 or at www.saveapetniagara.com
. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 27, 2021.