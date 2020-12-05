SCHERR - Janice A.
(nee Schwanz)
Of West Seneca, NY, December 3rd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis O. Scherr; dearest mother of Thomas (Nancy) Scherr and the late James (Barbara) Scherr; loving grandmother of Scott (Melissa) Scherr, Alison (David) Brady, Eric Scherr, Danielle (Thomas) Ohl, Christopher and Matthew Scherr; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; sister of the late Marion Grunder; aunt of Karen (Paul) Malone. Family present Sunday, 1-4 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday morning at 10 AM, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fourteen Holy Helpers Church. Covid-19 restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home and church at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.