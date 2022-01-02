Menu
Janice J. "Jan" BLESSING
BLESSING - Janice J. "Jan"
(nee Caya)
December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of 31 years to Gary A. Blessing; loving mother of Michelle (Richard) Crumlish; dear grandmother of Katie (fiancé, James Yager) and Ricky Crumlish; former spouse of Nelson Adams. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday at 9 AM. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
