BLESSING - Janice J. "Jan"
(nee Caya)
December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of 31 years to Gary A. Blessing; loving mother of Michelle (Richard) Crumlish; dear grandmother of Katie (fiancé, James Yager) and Ricky Crumlish; former spouse of Nelson Adams. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday at 9 AM. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.