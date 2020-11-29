Menu
Janice CARDINAL
CARDINAL - Janice (nee Vitello)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Cardinal; devoted mother of Jennifer (Sam) Chimera and Matthew Cardinal; cherished grandmother of Claire and Luke; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Mamie Vitello; dear sister of John (Karen) Vitello; sister-in-law of Anthony (Susan) Cardinal; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Nativity of Our Lord Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to michaeljfox.org or to the American Diabetes Association. In memory of Janice's many years of service working with people with Diabetes. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
