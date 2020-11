CARDINAL - Janice (nee Vitello)Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Cardinal; devoted mother of Jennifer (Sam) Chimera and Matthew Cardinal; cherished grandmother of Claire and Luke; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Mamie Vitello; dear sister of John (Karen) Vitello; sister-in-law of Anthony (Susan) Cardinal; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Nativity of Our Lord Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to michaeljfox.org or to the American Diabetes Association . In memory of Janice's many years of service working with people with Diabetes. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com