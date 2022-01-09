Menu
Janice M. CHOLASINSKI
CHOLASINSKI - Janice M.
(nee Belica)
January 5, 2022, beloved wife of the late Paul; dear mother of Kimberly (Jon) Jordan and Michael; loving grandmother of Erica, Brittany, Garth (Lissa), Garrett, Brandon, Zachary, Andrew and five great-grandchildren; sister of Edward (Sandra), Mary Ann (late Paul) Seitz, William (Sandra), and the late Robert (Shirley); also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole Belica family. My relationship with Janice was an awesome one. We laughed together, cried together, agreed on some things, disagreed on others but we were always there for each other. I didn´t see her much the past few years as our lives both changed but thoughts of her always put a smile on my face. RIP my dear friend.
Judy and bill wach
Friend
January 12, 2022
