CHOLASINSKI - Janice M.
(nee Belica)
January 5, 2022, beloved wife of the late Paul; dear mother of Kimberly (Jon) Jordan and Michael; loving grandmother of Erica, Brittany, Garth (Lissa), Garrett, Brandon, Zachary, Andrew and five great-grandchildren; sister of Edward (Sandra), Mary Ann (late Paul) Seitz, William (Sandra), and the late Robert (Shirley); also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.