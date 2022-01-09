Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole Belica family. My relationship with Janice was an awesome one. We laughed together, cried together, agreed on some things, disagreed on others but we were always there for each other. I didn´t see her much the past few years as our lives both changed but thoughts of her always put a smile on my face. RIP my dear friend.

Judy and bill wach Friend January 12, 2022