Janice DUNNE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
DUNNE - Janice (nee Wagener)
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest April 19, 2022. Beloved mother of Valerie (Kevin Hosey) Dunne and Patricia Dunne; devoted grandmother of John "Jack" Dossinger; adored daughter of the late William and Gertrude Wagener. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY, on Sunday from 3 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janice's name to Independent Health Family branch YMCA at ymcabn.org or to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
