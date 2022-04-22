DUNNE - Janice (nee Wagener)
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest April 19, 2022. Beloved mother of Valerie (Kevin Hosey) Dunne and Patricia Dunne; devoted grandmother of John "Jack" Dossinger; adored daughter of the late William and Gertrude Wagener. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY, on Sunday from 3 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janice's name to Independent Health Family branch YMCA at ymcabn.org
or to the American Cancer Society
at donate3.cancer.org
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.