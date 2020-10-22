Menu
Janice E. FARRELL
Farrell - Janice E.
(nee Hodge)
October 20, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Farrell; devoted mother of the late Eugene J. (LouAnn) Farrell Jr., Michael T.(Patricia) Farrell, Mark J. Farrell, and Terrance L. (Roberta) Farrell; dear mother-in-law of Theresa Farrell; cherished grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of three; sister of James E. Hodge; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received Saturday, October 24, from 1-4 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. A Funeral Service will take place at 4 PM. To ensure the safety and health of family and guests, please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
