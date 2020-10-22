Farrell - Janice E.
(nee Hodge)
October 20, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Farrell; devoted mother of the late Eugene J. (LouAnn) Farrell Jr., Michael T.(Patricia) Farrell, Mark J. Farrell, and Terrance L. (Roberta) Farrell; dear mother-in-law of Theresa Farrell; cherished grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of three; sister of James E. Hodge; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received Saturday, October 24, from 1-4 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. A Funeral Service will take place at 4 PM. To ensure the safety and health of family and guests, please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.