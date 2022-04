FUCINA - Janice M.(nee Brodfuehrer)March 21, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Ulise "Lee" Fucina; dear mother of John R. (Lisa), Jeannie (late Michael,Sr.) Rodriguez, Lisa (Steve) Nichols, Teresa (John) Ruggiero and the late Paul Fucina and Donna (late Pedro)Vegas; loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; also survived by one sister, one brother and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please Assemble At Church). All health restrictions will be followed. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com