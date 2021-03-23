Menu
Janice M. FUCINA
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
FUCINA - Janice M.
(nee Brodfuehrer)
March 21, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Ulise "Lee" Fucina; dear mother of John R. (Lisa), Jeannie (late Michael,Sr.) Rodriguez, Lisa (Steve) Nichols, Teresa (John) Ruggiero and the late Paul Fucina and Donna (late Pedro)Vegas; loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; also survived by one sister, one brother and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please Assemble At Church). All health restrictions will be followed. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Bobby's Kids xoxo
March 23, 2021
