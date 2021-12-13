Menu
Janice R. HAUSLE
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HAUSLE - Janice R.
(nee Hunter)
December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul W. Hausle. Devoted mother of Michael (Dawn) Hausle. Loving Nana of Benjamin and Paige Hausle. Dear sister of David J. (Mary) Hunter Jr., Kerry Hunter and the late James (surviving wife Sherry) Hunter. Sister-in-law of John (Rita), David (Cindy), Janet, Roger, Richard (Pam) and Mary Beth (Joel). Aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. Thursday from 4-7 PM, where funeral services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory to Roswell Park Alliance. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Dec
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Paul and Family my deepest condolences and praying for comfort for all. Thinking of you all during this sad time. God Bless you all.
Marge Neffoussi
Other
December 30, 2021
To my Jannie (Mrs. Clooney), you are truly going to be missed! I am truly blessed I was able to work with you and Paulie! My sincere condolences!
Lauren Hope
December 30, 2021
Good morning Paul - I am terribly sad to hear about the passing of your beautiful wife Jan. She was very kind and funny. May she rest in peace. Virtual hugs to you and your family.
Anne DiDonato
Work
December 30, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Jan's passing. Although I only knew her through work, she was always so kind and pleasant. My most sincere condolences.
Frank Loggie
Work
December 28, 2021
To beautiful Jan, We got to know you, Paul, and Kerry like family over the years at all the fun hockey events. You were an amazing grandmother to Ben and Paige! Such a huge part of their life! Through your constant support and love you have created beautiful grandchildren that make the world a better place. Being a loving mother to Mike and Dawn, they have so many wonderful family memories which will live with them forever. May you be at peace now. Love and Prayers Paul, Kerry, Mike, Dawn , Ben and Paige. We are so sad for your loss. Wendy, Jeff, Katie and Jeffrey xoxo
Jeff and Wendy Costanzo
December 13, 2021
Well do I remember Janice when she came into the Hausle family! She was a strikingly beautiful young woman and I can still see a sheepish, smiling Paul beside her. I'm glad you all - Hunters and Hausles both - had her with you for many years, so I know you will miss her very much . Prayers to you all, Susan Smith Scallan, Fayetteville NC
Susan [Sue] Smith Scallan
December 13, 2021
I am so, so sorry to read about the loss of Janice. We were schoolmates, neighbors and friends since kindergarten. My condolences to Paul and the entire Hunter family.
Dave Brownstein
Friend
December 13, 2021
Mike/Dawn/Paige and Ben Sorry for your loss. Jackie Sage
Jackie Sage
December 13, 2021
