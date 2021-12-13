To beautiful Jan, We got to know you, Paul, and Kerry like family over the years at all the fun hockey events. You were an amazing grandmother to Ben and Paige! Such a huge part of their life! Through your constant support and love you have created beautiful grandchildren that make the world a better place. Being a loving mother to Mike and Dawn, they have so many wonderful family memories which will live with them forever. May you be at peace now. Love and Prayers Paul, Kerry, Mike, Dawn , Ben and Paige. We are so sad for your loss. Wendy, Jeff, Katie and Jeffrey xoxo

Jeff and Wendy Costanzo December 13, 2021