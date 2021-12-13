HAUSLE - Janice R.
(nee Hunter)
December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul W. Hausle. Devoted mother of Michael (Dawn) Hausle. Loving Nana of Benjamin and Paige Hausle. Dear sister of David J. (Mary) Hunter Jr., Kerry Hunter and the late James (surviving wife Sherry) Hunter. Sister-in-law of John (Rita), David (Cindy), Janet, Roger, Richard (Pam) and Mary Beth (Joel). Aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. Thursday from 4-7 PM, where funeral services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory to Roswell Park Alliance. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.