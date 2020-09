Nixon - Janice L.Passed away peacefully, on September 22, 2020. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Lawrence) DeClerck, Jean (Dale) Gates, Donna (David) Blish, Douglas (Amy) Hersee, Teresa (Fred) Clabo, Tamara (George) Geyer; seven grandchildren, Kristen, Kelsey, Freddie, Sandy, Andrew, Megan and Jennifer; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews; also survive her; predeceased by her husband, John; and granddaughter, Stephanie Frey. Friends and relatives may call from 3-6 PM, on Saturday, September 26, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue. Funeral Services will be private. The family would appreciate memorials made in Janice's name to the Newstead Fire Company. Please visit www.rossakron.com