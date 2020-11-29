ROBINSON - Janice L.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 22, 2020. Devoted mother of Desiree (Mario) Little and Heather (Serge Sr.) Ngoma; cherished grandmother of DeMario, Yasla, Serge Jr.; great-grandmother of DeMariah and Demetria; loving daughter of the late Henry Jr. and Leola (nee Griffith) Robinson; dear sister of Donald (Onell), Stanley (late Johnnie), Charmaine (late James), Kevin, late Philip (late Dorothy) and two unnamed twin siblings who passed shortly after birth; fond cousin of Lisa Griffith; also survived by a host of many relatives and friends. Family will be present at Zion Quest Christian Fellowship, 4600 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, on Monday, from 11 AM to 12 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.