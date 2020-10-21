KORZENIEWSKI - Janice M.
October 19, 2020, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of Lawrence F. Korzeniewski; dearest mother of Kelly (Raymond) Green and Eric (Kimberly) Korzeniewski; loving grandmother of Carter and Noah; sister of Kenneth Brauneis; sister-in-law of Celeste Korzeniewski; also survived by an aunt; cousins and friends. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), on Saturday, at 8:30 AM and in St. Gabriel's RC Church at 9 AM. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on both Thursday and Friday, from 4-8 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Janice was employed by the Town of Lancaster and previously by St. Mary's Elementary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.