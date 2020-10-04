AHRENS - Janice Marie
(nee Hugan)
Age 83, passed into rest after a long illness. She was a resident of the Skaneateles, Marcellus area since 1974. Janice moved here with her husband from Buffalo, for a promotion. Janice was dedicated to and dearly loved her family. She is survived by her loving husband, George F. Ahrens; daughter, Deborah (Mark) Halloran and Pamela Gross; grandson, Alexander (Colleen Dorgan) Gross; sister, Marilyn Norman; and sister-in-law, Linda Pietrzak; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was an avid gardener and a yoga enthusiast. She was forever grateful for her years spent on the water at Skaneateles Lake. At 48, she graduated with a degree in social services and spent time as a hospice volunteer at the Matthews House in Auburn, NY. Services are private, Janice will be laid to rest in Acacia Park Cemetery, in North Tonawanda. Contributions can be made in her memory to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Alzheimer's Association
. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com