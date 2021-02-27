McGUIGAN - Janice
(nee Castilone) (Sorrentino)
Of Hamburg, NY, February 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. McGuigan; loving mother of Mark F. (Denise) Sorrentino and Nancy L. (Christopher) Kania; grandmother of Samuel and Anna Sorrentino, and Sydney, Morgan and Andrew Kania; sister of Robert (Marlene) Castilone. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 1 at 10:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Memorials made to Scleroderma Research Foundation at www.scleroderma.org
or to Pulmonary Hypertension Association at www.phassociation.org
Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.