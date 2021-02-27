Menu
Janice McGUIGAN
McGUIGAN - Janice
(nee Castilone) (Sorrentino)
Of Hamburg, NY, February 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. McGuigan; loving mother of Mark F. (Denise) Sorrentino and Nancy L. (Christopher) Kania; grandmother of Samuel and Anna Sorrentino, and Sydney, Morgan and Andrew Kania; sister of Robert (Marlene) Castilone. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 1 at 10:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Memorials made to Scleroderma Research Foundation at www.scleroderma.org or to Pulmonary Hypertension Association at www.phassociation.org Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
5930 South Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
College buddies and phone buddies ever since. I will miss you. Our deepest sympathies to family and friends.
Pat Casey Perry
April 13, 2021
Janice was such a lovely person. My heart goes out to her family and friends.
Joyce Chordas-Ewell
March 16, 2021
To the McGuigan family, Our condolences for Janice's passing. Janice was our customer for many years and enjoyed talking about birds with her. We will miss her. Danielle & Marilyn - Wild Birds Unlimited of Blasdell
Danielle Pecoraro
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry. The girls in Pharmacy School at the University of Buffalo had such a fun group. Such a wonderful family -sorry.
Nancy Singleton
February 27, 2021
To Janice´s family, i´m so sorry for your loss. I worked with Janice at Shoppers Prescription Center and have nothing but wonderful memories. She was a kind lovely person and i will miss seeing her for our Shoppers Reunion Dinners.
Pat Adamski
February 27, 2021
