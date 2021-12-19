MERRICK - Janice Helen (nee Schlehr)

Died peacefully on December 7, 2021, after spending her final days with her four children by her side. She was born in Buffalo, New York on September 1, 1931, to Alexander and Helen Schlehr. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Merrick, brother Paul Schlehr and sister Phyllis Schilling.Jan is survived by her children: Mark Merrick of Lehigh Acres, FL, Linda (Merrick) Popovec of League City, TX, Richard Merrick of Coventry, CT and Kevin Merrick of Eatonton, GA; her grandchildren: William, Nathan, and Marissa Merrick, David Combs, Courtney Rossignol, and Michael Merrick; her great grandchildren: William and Carly Merrick, Aiden and Aria Merrick, Davis Combs, Elise Rossignol, Amelia, Jacob, and Evelynn Merrick; and sister, Patricia Frizelle of Amherst. Born and raised in Buffalo (Bennet High '49) she attended Buffalo State twice, initially receiving a degree in Art Education (Class of '53) and later in Information Technology (Class of '83). Her life then transitioned from a homemaker raising her family and teaching art education to a leader in business and community affairs. Jan worked for General Dynamics Corporation in Groton, CT designing computer systems for various Department of Defense projects. After retiring, Jan became a dedicated member of The Kiwanis Club of Sunshine City, serving as their President in 2017 and 2018. She enjoyed many other volunteer activities including her years ushering at The Mahaffey Theatre, participating in her condo management, and attending Tampa Bay Rays games with her friends. She will be greatly missed.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.