FISHER - Pastor Janice O. L. (nee Earle)
Peacefully transitioned September 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Beloved wife of retired Buffalo Public Schools Principal Pastor Elzie Fisher; dearest mother of Amir (Alanda) Waller and Tennille Waller (Joseph Washington Jr.); mother-in-love of Sean (Darkenya) Waller, Larron (Mitzi) Waller, Helen Waller (Jason Edwards), Damion (Faith) Bolden-Waller, Lorrie Waller, Damon Dent, Faith (Willie) Ocasio, Hope Fisher, Emanuel Calvin Fisher and Sheryl Sanchez; daughter of the late Joseph T. and June Banks Earle; sister of Dean Earle of Los Angeles, CA, Joanne Potter and Elder Jennifer Strickland; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2020, 9:30 AM to 11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Bishop Darius G. Pridgen officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, restrictions and protocol will apply, including the mandatory wearing of masks. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Assisted by WILLIE A. WATKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Atlanta, GA. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com