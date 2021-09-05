Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
PELTZ - Janice (nee Long) Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest August 29, 2021. Janice is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).
My deepest condolences to the family.. Janice and I worked together for years at Joy Manufacturing/Cooper Industries..I was saddened to see obituary in Sundays paper...RIP Janice will miss u dearly. Always in my heart n on my mind ...Until we meet again my friend