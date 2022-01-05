SCHANER - Janice W. (nee Welker) January 3, 2022, age 64, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of 27 years to Bruce Schaner; dearest mother of Brandon Lehmann, Lindsay (Matthew) Kasprzak and Joshua Schaner; daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Mildred (nee Leffler) Welker; sister of William (Jayne), Timothy (Sarah) and the late Edward II (Cynthia) Welker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, January 7th, 4-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Funeral Service Saturday, at The Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora St., Depew, at 10 AM.
Bruce and family,
Iam so very sorry for your loss. Jan was a special lady always was concerned about my mom when you were neighbors. I have good memories of Jan and I will keep them close to my heart. God bless you and your family. Remember all the wonderful times. She will be missed
Susan Griffo
January 7, 2022
Our hearts are broken but we must find comfort in her peace. Watching Jan through this courageous journey showed me a strength I have never seen. What a wonderful Blessing to have her as a friend & part of our Wii Bowling group of friends for so long. So many laughs & memories will be with us forever. All of the Lords blessing for Bruce & family.
Karen & Tony Mooradin
January 7, 2022
Trish and Mike Brautlacht
January 6, 2022
Bruce and Family, very sorry that Jan, ur Mom had such a rough journey past 2 yrs. She was a warrior and had many praying for her. I enjoyed visiting Sundays at The Vine and Bible studies we were both attending. We all have fond memories. May God bring you each comfort, knowing she is healed, happy, having
"run the good race". Amen.
Margie Weber
January 6, 2022
Jan was such a blessing to our women's Bible study that we had through our church , the Vine. Such a kind and gentle soul. I will always think of her when I read or hear the scripture verse, "walk by faith, and not by sight". Because of your great faith, you get to be with our precious Lord and Savior, forevermore! Keeping your family in prayer
Cathy Barberio
January 5, 2022
The Bellanti Family
January 5, 2022
Omgosh, very sorry to hear of Jan´s untimely passing, am shocked! Last time we saw Bruce and Jan was at curtains up in Buffalo 2019, and she visited my salon earlier. May she Rest In Peace.