SCHROEDER - Janice C.
(nee Schneller)
March 7, 2021, age 89, beloved wife of the late Albert J. Schroeder, Jr.; dear mother of Albert J. (Nancy Colangelo) Schroeder, Susan J. McDougald, Cheryl A. (late Stephan) Green, Roberta (late Michael) Fryling and the late Joyce E. Schroeder; loving grandmother of Shaun Fryling and seven other grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister of Eugene (Loretta) Schneller, Norma (late Paul) Van Curan, Donald (late Helen) Schneller and the late Ruth (late Gerald) Innes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, 2-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Friends invited. If desired memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit Janice's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
10
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dear Eugene, Loretta, and Family, We were sorry to read about the passing of your Sister Janice. Although we are half a world away, you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. Jim & Sheila Winter, Jamisontown, NSW, Australia
James & Sheila Winter
March 9, 2021
