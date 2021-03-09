SCHROEDER - Janice C.
(nee Schneller)
March 7, 2021, age 89, beloved wife of the late Albert J. Schroeder, Jr.; dear mother of Albert J. (Nancy Colangelo) Schroeder, Susan J. McDougald, Cheryl A. (late Stephan) Green, Roberta (late Michael) Fryling and the late Joyce E. Schroeder; loving grandmother of Shaun Fryling and seven other grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister of Eugene (Loretta) Schneller, Norma (late Paul) Van Curan, Donald (late Helen) Schneller and the late Ruth (late Gerald) Innes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, 2-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Friends invited. If desired memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. If desired memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.